Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 887.86% to Rs 27.66 croreNet profit of Shakti Press rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 887.86% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.662.80 888 OPM %3.1819.64 -PBDT0.600.26 131 PBT0.580.04 1350 NP0.430.04 975
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST