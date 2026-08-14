Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 887.86% to Rs 27.66 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 887.86% to Rs 27.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.662.803.1819.640.600.260.580.040.430.04

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