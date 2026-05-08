Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 65.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.93% to Rs 857.77 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 65.23% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.93% to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 665.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.92% to Rs 257.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 2697.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2516.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales857.77665.32 29 2697.612516.24 7 OPM %9.6924.64 -15.6323.96 - PBDT74.95155.60 -52 387.47575.79 -33 PBT66.21150.23 -56 359.15555.80 -35 NP38.33110.23 -65 257.58408.37 -37
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST