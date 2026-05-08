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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd and Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2026.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd and Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2026.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd crashed 7.38% to Rs 551.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82533 shares in the past one month.

 

Dalmia Bharat Ltd lost 7.34% to Rs 1829.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8569 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd tumbled 7.24% to Rs 1120.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38311 shares in the past one month.

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Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd shed 5.80% to Rs 1496.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32057 shares in the past one month.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd corrected 5.75% to Rs 562.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94656 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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