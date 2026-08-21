Shakti Pumps infuses Rs 5-cr into Shakti EV Mobility

Shakti Pumps (India) announced that it has invested Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti EV Mobility, to initiate and expand its business operations.

Shakti EV Mobility is engaged in manufacturing electric vehicle motors for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and special-purpose electric vehicles, along with manufacturing chargers for electric vehicles. The subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 24.25 crore in FY26.

The company subscribed to 50 lakh equity shares of Shakti EV Mobility, having a face value of Rs 10 each. Following the latest investment, Shakti Pumps total investment in the subsidiary stands at Rs 75 crore.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters and related spare parts. Its product portfolio includes engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 96.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 37.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 858.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip jumped 2.76% to settle at Rs 506 on Thursday, 21 Friday 2026.

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