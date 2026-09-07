Shakti Pumps invests Rs 11 cr in WoS - Shakti Energy Solutions
To establish greenfield solar DCR cell and solar PV manufacturing plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh
Shakti Pumps (India) has invested Rs. 11 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Shakti Energy Solutions.
The company said that, "In Shakti Energy Solutions, we are establishing a greenfield high efficiency Solar DCR cell and Solar PV modules manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with a production capacity of 2.20 GW."
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST