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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps invests Rs 11 cr in WoS - Shakti Energy Solutions

Shakti Pumps invests Rs 11 cr in WoS - Shakti Energy Solutions

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

To establish greenfield solar DCR cell and solar PV manufacturing plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh

Shakti Pumps (India) has invested Rs. 11 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Shakti Energy Solutions.

The company said that, "In Shakti Energy Solutions, we are establishing a greenfield high efficiency Solar DCR cell and Solar PV modules manufacturing plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, with a production capacity of 2.20 GW."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST