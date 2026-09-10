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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps soars after securing Rs 236-cr order from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps soars after securing Rs 236-cr order from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Shakti Pumps (India) surged 10.24% to Rs 515.60 after the company received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to deploy off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra.

Under the order, the company will supply and install 10,000 solar water pumping systems with capacities of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP across the state under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The total value of the order is around Rs 235.92 crore, including GST. The project is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP).

 

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters and related spare parts. Its product portfolio includes engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 96.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 37.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 858.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:06 AM IST