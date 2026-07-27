Shakti Pumps tanks as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 52 crore

Shakti Pumps (India) slipped 4.35% to Rs 529.45 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 46.72% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 96.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 37.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 858.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 45.20% YoY to Rs 71.05 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 82.9 crore in Q1 FY27, down 42.27% from Rs 143.6 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin contracted to 9.6% from 23.1% a year earlier.

Commenting on the performance, Dinesh Patidar, chairman, said the company delivered another record quarter, supported by strong execution, improved working capital and sustained demand across key markets. He said Shakti Pumps has an order book of around Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10,000 million) and expects growth to be driven by PM-KUSUM 2.0 and state-led solar irrigation programmes.

Patidar added that despite input cost pressures and lower realisations on select orders, the company maintained broadly stable EBITDA margins on a sequential basis through operational efficiencies and a continued focus on profitable growth. He also said the export business remained resilient despite global uncertainties, while the solar cash/retail, rooftop solar and EV businesses continued to gain traction.

The company said it is expanding manufacturing capacity for pumps, motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs) and solar structures, while its 0.5 GW DCR module facility and 2.2 GW integrated DCR cell and module project remain on track.

Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters and related spare parts. Its product portfolio includes engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

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