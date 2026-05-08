Shakti Pumps tanks as Q4 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Shakti Pumps India slumped 7.02% to Rs 553.55 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 65.2% to Rs 38.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.9% YoY to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

Profit before tax fell 55.9% YoY to Rs 66.21 crore during the quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 83.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter, down 49.24%, compared with Rs 163.9 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 9.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 24.6% in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 36.9% to Rs 257.58 crore despite a 7.2% rise in net sales to Rs 2,697.61 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each (10%) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Further, the company approved the re-appointment of Dinesh Patidar as chairman & whole-time director for a further term of three years with effect from 7 May 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM. The board also approved the reappointment of Ramesh Patidar as managing director for a further term of three years with effect from 7 May 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing AGM.

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters, and related spare parts. Its core products include engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

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