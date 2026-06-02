Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 23.80 croreNet profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 56.25% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 93.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.8022.06 8 93.8786.19 9 OPM %3.493.26 -2.873.28 - PBDT0.660.40 65 1.481.51 -2 PBT0.320.06 433 0.140.18 -22 NP0.250.16 56 0.090.21 -57
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:06 PM IST