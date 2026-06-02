Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 23.80 crore

Net profit of Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills rose 56.25% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 93.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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