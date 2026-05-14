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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby announces cessation of step-down subsidiary

Shalby announces cessation of step-down subsidiary

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Shalby announced that the Companyfs step]down subsidiary namely Ningen Lifecare (subsidiary of PK Healthcare) has been struck]off from the Register of Companies by Ministry of Corporate Affairs w.e.f. 12 May 2026 as notified today on MCA website. Accordingly, Ningen Lifecare is now ceased to be subsidiary of PK Healthcare and consequently step]down subsidiary of the Company.
 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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