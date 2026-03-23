Shalby inaugurates oncology department at Krishna Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad

Shalby announced that Krishna Shalby Hospital, Ahmedabad, has inaugurated its Oncology Department along with advanced Radiotherapy facilities. The introduction of these oncology and radiotherapy services will ensure that patients have access to comprehensive cancer treatment under one roof.

With the launch of these advanced services, the hospital is now equipped to provide integrated cancer care. The department is supported by an experienced team of medical, radiation, and surgical oncologists, enabling patients to receive specialized diagnosis and treatment at a single location. Through advanced technology, expert medical teams, and a patient]centric approach, we aim to ensure timely diagnosis and effective treatment for patients in and around Ahmedabad.

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