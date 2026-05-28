Shalby reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 287.45 crore

Net profit of Shalby reported to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 287.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 501.13% to Rs 37.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.01% to Rs 1141.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1086.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

287.45264.891141.431086.9610.217.8712.5112.2028.0915.49130.55121.499.61-0.7460.5655.7318.32-11.0237.396.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News