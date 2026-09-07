Shalibhadra Finance forays into used commercial vehicle financing
Shalibhadra Finance announced the expansion of its loan products with the launch of Used Commercial Vehicle (UCV) Financing division.
This new product line will offer two core services:Financing for Purchase of Used Commercial Vehicles: Helping rural entrepreneurs buy pre-owned transport vehicles. Refinancing of Existing Used Commercial Vehicles: Providing working capital to owners against their existing vehicles.
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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST