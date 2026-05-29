Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 15.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 10.97 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 15.80% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.75% to Rs 19.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 41.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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