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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 15.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 15.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales rise 16.08% to Rs 10.97 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 15.80% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 10.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.75% to Rs 19.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 41.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.979.45 16 41.0536.49 13 OPM %79.7669.84 -75.0871.22 - PBDT7.075.62 26 25.7220.70 24 PBT7.045.59 26 25.5920.61 24 NP5.134.43 16 19.4816.00 22

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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