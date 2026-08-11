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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 117.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 117.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 37.39 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 117.82% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.3932.81 14 OPM %25.0122.43 -PBDT5.954.49 33 PBT2.201.01 118 NP2.201.01 118

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST