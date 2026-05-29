Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 163.64% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 38.31 croreNet profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 163.64% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 38.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 148.72% to Rs 5.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 142.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.3136.34 5 142.11131.86 8 OPM %21.0115.35 -21.7719.01 - PBDT5.272.68 97 19.2114.58 32 PBT4.200.52 708 7.701.98 289 NP2.320.88 164 5.822.34 149
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:54 PM IST