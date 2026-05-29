Friday, May 29, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shangar Decor reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shangar Decor reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 100.46% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 100.46% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 81.48% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 23.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.996.48 100 23.2618.32 27 OPM %14.09-24.69 -22.8715.12 - PBDT1.82-1.36 LP 5.282.98 77 PBT0.73-1.92 LP 2.081.27 64 NP0.51-1.59 LP 1.470.81 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 703.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 703.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Adtech Systems standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Adtech Systems standalone net profit declines 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Vintage Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Vintage Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance