Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 66.00% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 66.00% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.374.0327.7412.410.360.490.030.180.030.11