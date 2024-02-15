Sensex (    %)
                        
Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales decline 66.00% to Rs 1.37 crore
Net profit of Shangar Decor declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 66.00% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.374.03 -66 OPM %27.7412.41 -PBDT0.360.49 -27 PBT0.030.18 -83 NP0.030.11 -73
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

