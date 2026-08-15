Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.09% to Rs 5.28 crore

Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 475.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.09% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.282.4139.3931.952.070.760.930.200.690.12

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