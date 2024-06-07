Business Standard
Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 6200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 244.32% to Rs 9.40 crore
Net profit of Shangar Decor rose 6200.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 244.32% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 275.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.47% to Rs 12.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.402.73 244 12.999.66 34 OPM %13.6213.92 -18.7116.25 - PBDT1.270.37 243 2.391.52 57 PBT0.91-0.01 LP 1.060.28 279 NP0.630.01 6200 0.750.20 275
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

