Shanghai stocks slip on weak PMI and tech losses
Official figures showed the Composite PMI edged up to 50.5 in May from 50.1 in April, helped by a rebound in the non-manufacturing sector (50.1 vs. 49.4). However, manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.0 from 50.3. A private survey also reported a decline, with the manufacturing PMI easing to 51.8 from Aprils five-year high of 52.2.
Technology stocks dragged both indices amid profit-taking. Notable decliners included Cambricon Technologies (-1.47%), SMIC (-3.19%), Zhongji Innolight (-2.21%), Eoptolink Technology (-4.18%), and NAURA Technology (-3.89%).
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST