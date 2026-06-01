Monday, June 01, 2026 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanghai stocks slip on weak PMI and tech losses

Shanghai stocks slip on weak PMI and tech losses

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Chinese markets ended lower on Monday as investors weighed mixed PMI data and ongoing geopolitical tensions. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.27% to 4,058, its lowest in over a month, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.51% to 15,340.

Official figures showed the Composite PMI edged up to 50.5 in May from 50.1 in April, helped by a rebound in the non-manufacturing sector (50.1 vs. 49.4). However, manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.0 from 50.3. A private survey also reported a decline, with the manufacturing PMI easing to 51.8 from Aprils five-year high of 52.2.

Technology stocks dragged both indices amid profit-taking. Notable decliners included Cambricon Technologies (-1.47%), SMIC (-3.19%), Zhongji Innolight (-2.21%), Eoptolink Technology (-4.18%), and NAURA Technology (-3.89%).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's industrial output grows 4.9% in April in new IIP series with 2022-23 base

India's industrial output grows 4.9% in April in new IIP series with 2022-23 base

Sensex, Nifty end sharply lower amid Middle East tensions and risk-off mood

Sensex, Nifty end sharply lower amid Middle East tensions and risk-off mood

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Suzlon Energy appoints Ashok Ramachandran as President - India Business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance