Shanghai stocks slip on weak PMI and tech losses

Chinese markets ended lower on Monday as investors weighed mixed PMI data and ongoing geopolitical tensions. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.27% to 4,058, its lowest in over a month, while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.51% to 15,340.

Official figures showed the Composite PMI edged up to 50.5 in May from 50.1 in April, helped by a rebound in the non-manufacturing sector (50.1 vs. 49.4). However, manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.0 from 50.3. A private survey also reported a decline, with the manufacturing PMI easing to 51.8 from Aprils five-year high of 52.2.

Technology stocks dragged both indices amid profit-taking. Notable decliners included Cambricon Technologies (-1.47%), SMIC (-3.19%), Zhongji Innolight (-2.21%), Eoptolink Technology (-4.18%), and NAURA Technology (-3.89%).

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