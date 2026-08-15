Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 116.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 135.55 crore

Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 116.75% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 135.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.135.55122.279.395.0612.355.7012.325.679.194.24

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