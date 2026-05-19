Shankara Buildpro consolidated net profit rises 41.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.95% to Rs 1996.30 crore

Net profit of Shankara Buildpro rose 41.69% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.95% to Rs 1996.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1560.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.43% to Rs 127.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 6825.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5267.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1996.301560.176825.715267.383.493.023.322.8557.4638.93186.09109.0954.6136.98176.37101.0741.3629.19127.7478.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News