Monday, September 07, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUpcoming IPO This WeekPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shankesh Jewellers edges higher after Crisil Ratings revises rating outlook to 'positive'

Shankesh Jewellers edges higher after Crisil Ratings revises rating outlook to 'positive'

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Shankesh Jewellers (SJL) advanced 4.04% to Rs 103 after Crisil Ratings revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'Crisil BBB'.

Crisil Ratings stated that the revision in the outlook reflects the significant improvement in the company's financial risk profile following equity fund raise of Rs 367 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) with as Rs 275 crore as fresh issue and Rs 93 crore as offer for sale in August 2026. With this, the overall networth is expected to increase over the medium term, with significant free cash availability for business growth. At present, the IPO proceeds have been utilised towards debt reduction and for meeting working capital requirement, with around Rs 40-45 crore being freely available for future use. Consequently, the company's dependence on external borrowings is expected to remain low, leading to an improved capital structure.

 

The rating action also factors in the expected improvement in the company's business risk profile. Revenue growth is expected to be supported by the availability of additional working capital funds.

Operating margin improved in fiscal 2026, aided by inventory gains resulting from the increase in gold prices. However, the margin is expected to normalise over the medium term.

The company's ability to achieve healthy operating margin along with efficient management of inventory and working capital cycle amid continued volatility in gold prices will remain monitorable.

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, Tech Mahindra lead 400-pt loss in Sensex; Brent crude off highs

Delh building collapsed, Satya Niketan

MCD suspends 5 officials after 7 killed in Satya Niketan building collapse

AI jobs, hiring in IT sector, tech hiring

India's battery industry to generate up to 2 mn jobs by FY30: Adecco India

hyundai

Hyundai Motor India targets 20% women in executive workforce by 2030

Sergio Gor

US, India moving beyond cooperation in space sector: Amb Sergio Gor

The rating continues to reflect the established presence of SJL in the gold jewellery industry and the established customer relationships and strong financial risk profile of the company.

These strengths are partially offset by susceptibility of operating performance to intense competition, regulatory scrutiny and volatility in gold prices, and large working capital cycle.

Shankesh Jewellers manufactures hand-crafted gold jewellery and provides customisation services to clients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sai Capital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sai Capital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Zydus Wellness Ltd counter

Euro currency speculators further reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators further reduce net short position

Nifty trades below 23,800 level; realty share decline

Nifty trades below 23,800 level; realty share decline

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Va Tech Wabag secures effluent treatment plant project from RIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST