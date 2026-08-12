Shanmuga Hospital standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 11.87 crore

Net profit of Shanmuga Hospital rose 4.21% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.8711.4817.7818.292.072.111.321.300.990.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News