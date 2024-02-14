Sensex (    %)
                        
Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Shantai Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.27 -100 OPM %0-11.11 -PBDT-0.06-0.02 -200 PBT-0.06-0.02 -200 NP-0.06-0.02 -200
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

