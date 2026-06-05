Friday, June 05, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanthi Gears appoints Sudhir R as CFO

Shanthi Gears appoints Sudhir R as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Shanthi Gears said that it has appointed Sudhir R as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from June 4, 2026, following the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the audit committee.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Sudhir brings over two decades of experience across finance, treasury, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and operational leadership in diversified sectors.

Prior to joining Shanthi Gears, he served as CFO of Revathi Equipment and has held key positions at Arvind, GOGO International, and SA Rawther Spices.

Shanthi Gears is engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, and servicing of gears and gearboxes.

 

The company reported a 27.56% decline in net profit to Rs 16.27 crore on an 11.82% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 135.10 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Shanthi Gears rose 0.57% to Rs 444 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slips 4.99%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slips 4.99%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Surges 3.7%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Surges 3.7%

Stock Alert: CG Power, Juniper Hotels, IL&FS Engineering, Aurobindo Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank

Stock Alert: CG Power, Juniper Hotels, IL&FS Engineering, Aurobindo Pharma, Karur Vysya Bank

NSE Indices launches three hybrid equity-debt benchmark indices

NSE Indices launches three hybrid equity-debt benchmark indices

Barometers nudge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 23,450 mark

Barometers nudge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 23,450 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekWho is Neelkanth MishraGold and Silver Rate TodayLIC New Jeevan Sathi PlanBrent Crude Oil Price ForecastIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook