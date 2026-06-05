Shanthi Gears appoints Sudhir R as CFO

Shanthi Gears said that it has appointed Sudhir R as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from June 4, 2026, following the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the audit committee.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Sudhir brings over two decades of experience across finance, treasury, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, and operational leadership in diversified sectors.

Prior to joining Shanthi Gears, he served as CFO of Revathi Equipment and has held key positions at Arvind, GOGO International, and SA Rawther Spices.

Shanthi Gears is engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, and servicing of gears and gearboxes.

The company reported a 27.56% decline in net profit to Rs 16.27 crore on an 11.82% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 135.10 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Shanthi Gears rose 0.57% to Rs 444 on the BSE.

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