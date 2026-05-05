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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanthi Gears slips as Q4 PAT declines 28% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Shanthi Gears slips as Q4 PAT declines 28% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Shanthi Gears slipped 6.63% to Rs 451.80 a after reporting a 27.56% decline in net profit to Rs 16.27 crore on an 11.82% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 135.10 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 21.81 crore in Q4 FY26, down 30.56% from Rs 31.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses declined 7.86% YoY to Rs 115.92 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 71.82 crore (up 6.13% YoY), while other expenses fell 21.42% to Rs 24.21 crore.

The company reported return on invested capital (ROIC) of 39% and free cash flow of Rs 29.83 crore for FY26.

 

Order booking hit a record Rs 178 crore in Q4 FY26, up 89% YoY, with the unexecuted order book at Rs 349 crore as on March 31, 2026.

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The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share (200%) for FY26. Including the interim dividend of Rs 3 already paid, the total dividend stands at Rs 5 per share (500%).

Shanthi Gears is engaged in the design, manufacture, supply, and servicing of gears and gearboxes.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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