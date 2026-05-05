Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 27.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.82% to Rs 135.10 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears declined 27.56% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 135.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.17% to Rs 76.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 518.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 604.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

135.10153.21518.72604.6217.6820.2120.0321.2929.7434.98123.54143.3925.0331.41107.48130.0916.2722.4676.6696.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News