Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 27.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.82% to Rs 135.10 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 27.56% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.82% to Rs 135.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.17% to Rs 76.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 518.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 604.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.10153.21 -12 518.72604.62 -14 OPM %17.6820.21 -20.0321.29 - PBDT29.7434.98 -15 123.54143.39 -14 PBT25.0331.41 -20 107.48130.09 -17 NP16.2722.46 -28 76.6696.03 -20
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:04 PM IST