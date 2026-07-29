Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 56.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 115.49 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears declined 56.59% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 115.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.49134.8913.1422.6219.2334.2814.1730.629.8522.69

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