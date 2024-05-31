Shanti Educational Initiatives announces change in directorate

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

With effect from 30 May 2024

Further, Dr. Yashree Kaushalbhai Dixit [DIN: 07775794], has been appointed as an Independent Director of the Company by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30 May 2024 with immediate effect.

Shanti Educational Initiatives announced the resignation of Sejal Agrawal [DIN: 09376887] as an Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 30 May 2024.