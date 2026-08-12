Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit declines 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit declines 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 16.30 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives declined 2.76% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 16.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.3015.16 8 OPM %26.2626.52 -PBDT4.174.02 4 PBT3.773.64 4 NP2.822.90 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sofcom Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sofcom Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Om Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Om Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:13 AM IST