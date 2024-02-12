Sensex (    %)
                        
Shanti Educational Initiatives reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 130.00% to Rs 2.07 crore
Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.070.90 130 OPM %-27.54-62.22 -PBDT0.24-0.56 LP PBT0.21-0.63 LP NP0.30-0.38 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

