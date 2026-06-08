Shanti Gold International commences production at its new expanded manufacturing unit

Shanti Gold International announced the successful completion of its capacity expansion project and the commencement of production at its new Marol, Andheri manufacturing facility, located at Ground to 3rd Floor, Plot No. 1, Compartment No. 5, Concast House, Marol Co-operative Industrial Estate, Vasanji Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400059, Maharashtra, with production commencing on June 08, 2026. This marks the successful execution of the expansion announced by the Company on January 22, 2026.

The newly expanded facility is now fully operational, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and modern infrastructure, and has commenced production with immediate effect. The expansion adds approximately 4,000 kgs per annum to the Company's manufacturing capacity, significantly strengthening its ability to service existing customers and pursue new strategic partnerships across organised jewellery retail in India and international markets.