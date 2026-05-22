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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 465.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 465.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 121.65% to Rs 658.93 crore

Net profit of Shanti Gold International rose 465.07% to Rs 51.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.65% to Rs 658.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.01% to Rs 140.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.46% to Rs 2018.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1106.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales658.93297.29 122 2018.711106.41 82 OPM %10.177.11 -9.868.13 - PBDT65.9516.71 295 190.4576.76 148 PBT64.2615.27 321 184.3771.10 159 NP51.939.19 465 140.1554.11 159

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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