Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 465.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 121.65% to Rs 658.93 crore

Net profit of Shanti Gold International rose 465.07% to Rs 51.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.65% to Rs 658.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.01% to Rs 140.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.46% to Rs 2018.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1106.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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