Sharat Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.84% to Rs 117.24 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries declined 90.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 117.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.64% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 524.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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