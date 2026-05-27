Sharat Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 24.84% to Rs 117.24 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries declined 90.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 117.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.64% to Rs 15.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 524.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales117.2493.91 25 524.72380.53 38 OPM %2.854.43 -6.877.51 - PBDT1.321.97 -33 27.3218.85 45 PBT0.160.73 -78 22.5214.03 61 NP0.050.53 -91 15.909.96 60
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST