Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 120.30 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 16.95% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.120.30115.2010.789.7610.128.638.867.446.285.37

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