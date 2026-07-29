Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 38.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 1073.77 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 38.34% to Rs 88.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 1073.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 984.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1073.77984.8117.3221.86218.70247.22118.43169.1488.04142.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News