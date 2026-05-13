Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 56.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 2064.90 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 56.53% to Rs 318.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 2064.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1828.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.69% to Rs 680.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 5267.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4319.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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