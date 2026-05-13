Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 56.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 2064.90 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 56.53% to Rs 318.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 2064.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1828.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 123.69% to Rs 680.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 5267.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4319.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2064.901828.53 13 5267.594319.85 22 OPM %23.5916.58 -20.4313.79 - PBDT509.04328.00 55 1180.02653.00 81 PBT422.08256.11 65 855.51378.34 126 NP318.64203.57 57 680.86304.38 124
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST