Sharda Cropchem jumps after Dolly Khanna buys stake

Shares of Sharda Cropchem rose 4.31% to Rs 955 after seasoned investor Dolly Khanna appeared in the company's latest shareholding pattern.

As of March 2026, Dolly Khanna held 9,82,178 shares, representing a 1.09% equity stake in the company. Her name did not feature in the shareholding data for the previous quarter.

Chennai-based Dolly Khanna has been investing since 1996 and is known for identifying opportunities in lesser-known midcap and smallcap stocks. Her portfolio, managed by husband Rajiv Khanna, is typically focused on traditional sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, and sugar.

Sharda Cropchem operates in the global crop protection chemicals segment, with presence across Europe, North America, and Latin America. The company offers products including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biocides, supported by a portfolio of dossiers and intellectual property.

On a consolidated basis, net profit surged 365.87% to Rs 145.12 crore, while net sales increased 38.68% to Rs 1,288.76 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The company is debt-free and reported cash, bank balances, and liquid investments of Rs 826 crore.

In its January 2026 conference call, the company guided for volume growth of around 15% YoY in FY2027, with sustainable gross margins of about 35%. Revenue growth is expected in the range of 15-20% for FY2027.