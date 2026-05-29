Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 335.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.38% to Rs 67.20 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 335.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.38% to Rs 67.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.31% to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 168.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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