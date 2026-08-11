Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.70% to Rs 1011.07 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 13.42% to Rs 86.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 1011.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 756.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1011.07756.2510.2113.01129.82121.15115.00107.6586.5399.94

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