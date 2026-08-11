Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.42% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.70% to Rs 1011.07 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 13.42% to Rs 86.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 1011.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 756.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1011.07756.25 34 OPM %10.2113.01 -PBDT129.82121.15 7 PBT115.00107.65 7 NP86.5399.94 -13
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST