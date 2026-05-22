Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.59% to Rs 971.76 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 6.53% to Rs 89.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 971.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 749.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.68% to Rs 345.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 3396.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2836.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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