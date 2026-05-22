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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Motor Industries Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 89 crore

Sharda Motor Industries Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 89 crore

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sharda Motor Industries reported a 6.52% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.42 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 83.94 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.59% year-on-year to Rs 971.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 117.12 crore in Q4 FY26, up 7.24% from Rs 109.21 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

However, EBITDA declined 10.61% YoY to Rs 101 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 113 crore in the same period last year.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 9.81% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 345.41 crore, while revenue from operations rose 19.74% year-on-year to Rs 3396.77 crore over FY25.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, representing 1000% of the face value, for FY'26. The dividend is subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Sharda Motor Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of auto components. The company operates as a Tier I vendor for several prominent automobile and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With manufacturing facilities spread across multiple locations in four states of India, its product range includes exhaust systems, catalytic converters, suspension systems, and sheet metal components for the automotive sector.

The counter fell 5.10% to Rs 852.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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