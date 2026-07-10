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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 102.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 102.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 101.02% to Rs 189.26 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities rose 102.74% to Rs 142.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.02% to Rs 189.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.2694.15 101 OPM %97.7495.00 -PBDT177.3788.10 101 PBT177.2087.98 101 NP142.6770.37 103

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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