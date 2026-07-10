Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 102.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.02% to Rs 189.26 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities rose 102.74% to Rs 142.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.02% to Rs 189.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 94.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.2694.1597.7495.00177.3788.10177.2087.98142.6770.37

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