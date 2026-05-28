Shardul Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 4.59 crore

Net Loss of Shardul Securities reported to Rs 63.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 69.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -84.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 32.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.49% to Rs 15.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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