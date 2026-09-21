Share India Securities board approves investment of Rs 120 cr in proposed new subsidiary
At meeting held on 21 September 2026The board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 21 September 2026 has approved the proposal for incorporation of a new subsidiary under such name as may be proposed by the Finance Committee and approved by the Registrar of Companies (proposed subsidiary), and to make an investment of up to Rs 120 crore in the equity shares of the proposed subsidiary.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:04 PM IST