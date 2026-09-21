Monday, September 21, 2026 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities board approves investment of Rs 120 cr in proposed new subsidiary

Share India Securities board approves investment of Rs 120 cr in proposed new subsidiary

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 September 2026

The board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 21 September 2026 has approved the proposal for incorporation of a new subsidiary under such name as may be proposed by the Finance Committee and approved by the Registrar of Companies (proposed subsidiary), and to make an investment of up to Rs 120 crore in the equity shares of the proposed subsidiary.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suryoday Small Finance Bank board approves raising Lower Tier II capital of Rs 400 cr

Suryoday Small Finance Bank board approves raising Lower Tier II capital of Rs 400 cr

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation strikes gas in Mahanadi Basin

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation strikes gas in Mahanadi Basin

Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries appoints Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries appoints Ajay Patil as Joint Managing Director

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 600 cr via QIP issue

Neogen Chemicals raises Rs 600 cr via QIP issue

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:04 PM IST