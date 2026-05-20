Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 208.26% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 73.70% to Rs 415.91 croreNet profit of Share India Securities rose 208.26% to Rs 57.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.70% to Rs 415.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 323.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1470.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1448.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales415.91239.44 74 1470.261448.57 2 OPM %28.1021.87 -38.7935.68 - PBDT85.4429.01 195 457.71448.38 2 PBT80.9623.10 250 440.47430.59 2 NP57.8318.76 208 323.47327.62 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST