Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 95.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 386.60 crore

Net profit of Sharekhan rose 95.51% to Rs 82.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 386.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.60% to Rs 277.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 1482.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1685.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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