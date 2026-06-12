Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 95.51% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 386.60 croreNet profit of Sharekhan rose 95.51% to Rs 82.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 386.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.60% to Rs 277.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 1482.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1685.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales386.60349.40 11 1482.801685.30 -12 OPM %44.8835.32 -41.2535.54 - PBDT102.8065.40 57 361.60352.30 3 PBT83.9053.10 58 290.40296.10 -2 NP82.7042.30 96 277.20284.60 -3
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST