Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Delhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Fermenta Biotech list on NSE

Shares of Fermenta Biotech list on NSE

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

With effect from 04 August 2026

Fermenta Biotech announced the successful listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Effective 4 August 2026, the Company's 2,94,30,987 equity shares, of face value Rs 5 each, have been listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE under the symbol FERMENTA and ISIN INE225B01021. The Company's equity shares will continue to remain listed on the BSE under Scrip Code 506414.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCC arm plans data centre campus with IT load capacity of up to 60 MW

TCC arm plans data centre campus with IT load capacity of up to 60 MW

Rashi Peripherals forms joint venture with Restar Corporation, Japan

Rashi Peripherals forms joint venture with Restar Corporation, Japan

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Sheela Foam records PAT of Rs 62 crore for June'26 quarter

Sheela Foam records PAT of Rs 62 crore for June'26 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants clocks nearly 32% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Gulf Oil Lubricants clocks nearly 32% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST